Rae Sremmurd Cop New Diamond Chains, Drop New Single

Rae Sremmurd are back as a unified front and the brothers, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, are celebrating in a majorly blinging way.

Swae put on for Gemini season at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood with a live performance Tuesday night, and big bro Jxmmi surprised him with a diamond-encrusted chain to make his 28th birthday that much more lavish.

Celeb jeweler Boo Daddy Diamonds tells TMZ Hip Hop the custom "BIG SWIZZY" piece is made with VS diamonds and white gold with a VS Diamond and White Gold Tennis chain to match.

Jxmmi was so impressed with the work, he picked up a custom 'JXM' diamond pendant for himself.

The blinged-out vibes carry into Rae Sremmurd's new single release "Denial," which dropped today. The music vid was shot by Bryan Barber in Rio De Janeiro, and the song officially serves as the kick-off for their upcoming 4th album, "Sremm4Life."