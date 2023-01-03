Tom Petty's Estate Finds Buyer for $9.85 Million Malibu Beach House

You don't know how it feels to be in escrow on Tom Petty's oceanfront home, but someone else does ... someone who's about to be the new owner of the Malibu property.

Our real estate sources tell us Tom's estate has accepted an offer for the singer's 3-bedroom estate along Escondido Beach in the 'Bu.

The crib hit the market Dec. 14 with a $9,850,000 listing price, and we're told Tom's estate accepted an offer on Christmas Eve, though the sale is not yet complete.

The beachfront property is 2,200 square feet, and there's a main home and a separate guest house Tom used as a recording studio.

The place served as the inspiration for "Something Good Coming" ... one of the last songs he wrote before his death in 2017.

TP bought the home way back in 2010 for $6.8 million and the primary suite has a fireplace, walk-in closet, ocean view bath and a private, beachfront deck.

The estate sits on a 16,691 square-foot lot ... with 66 feet of beach frontage, and picturesque views of the coastline from almost every room in the house.

