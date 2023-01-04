Niagara Falls Turns Lights Blue In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Play video content NiagaraAction

The love for Damar Hamlin is everywhere -- even Niagara Falls, which was illuminated in blue lights to show support for the Buffalo Bills player amid his recovery.

The landmark -- which is 19 miles from Buffalo and spans the border between Ontario, Canada and New York state -- displayed the tribute for 15 minutes on Tuesday night.

"Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo," Niagara Falls' Twitter account shared.

The blue light was featured at the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls -- two of the three waterfalls at the iconic tourist spot.

As we previously reported, the 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest after tackling Tee Higgins during the Bills' "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin -- who was unconscious -- received CPR on the field and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in "critical condition."

As of Wednesday, he remains in the intensive care unit.

Since the scary incident, fans and celebs from all over have shown support by penning sweet messages and donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's toy drive ... which surpassed its initial goal of $2,500.

The GoFundMe page currently has more than $6 million in donations ... with huge contributions from Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and the Patriots, Russell Wilson and Ciara and Matthew Stafford.

About 150 #Bills fans holding a prayer vigil outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin. Jill Kelly, wife of Bills great Jim Kelly, is at the center. pic.twitter.com/kzTR3wjwhM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 3, 2023 @JFowlerESPN