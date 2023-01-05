Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' 'Neurologically Intact,' Bills Say

The Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin has made "remarkable improvement" over the last day, and while still "critically ill," it's clear the standout safety has made "steady progress."

The organization released a statement Thursday morning, updating fans on the condition of 24-year-old Hamlin, who has been hospitalized in the ICU since Monday night.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Hamlin's lungs were injured during the medical emergency, according to his uncle. Fortunately, doctors say they're healing.

There was also concern over the amount of time Damar's brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped ... so physicians saying he's "neurologically intact" is great news.

Of course, the whole country has been gripped by the story -- praying for Damar's recovery. President Biden even spoke about Hamlin on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden spoken with Damar Hamlin’s father and mother "at length" today.



Biden said he doesn't think the NFL has become too violent. “I think working on the helmets, the concussion protocols, that makes a lot of sense."pic.twitter.com/OAE06FaWIx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2023 @NFL_DovKleiman

Agency 1, Hamlin's management team, also took to social media to provide an update -- as well as thank fans for all the love.

"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing. Thank you for the calls, messages, and emails. Damar has made substantial improvement overnight."

"We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

Kaiir Elam, Bills cornerback, weighed in, too, writing "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"