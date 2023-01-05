Damar Hamlin's Father Zoom Calls Bills Team, Updates On Progress

Damar Hamlin's father just provided the whole Buffalo Bills team with an encouraging update on a Zoom call ... telling the squad their teammate is making progress, and "the team needed it."

Hamlin's dad, Mario, reached out to the entire Bills team on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter ... and provided some much-needed (good) news on Hamlin's condition.

It's unclear what exactly the news was ... but word is it was positive, and it was a huge relief to the players, coaches and staff.

Of course, the Bills also provided a promising update on Wednesday saying the 24-year-old safety was showing "signs of improvement" just days after he went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was suspended after the scary incident and Hamlin has been in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since.

The NFL announced they will not resume the Bills-Bengals game before Week 18 ... and there's been no decision on if/when they'll resume the Bills-Bengals game.

Hamlin -- who logged 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season -- has received a ton of support from players and fans from around the country.