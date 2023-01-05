Josh Allen Says Hamlin Incident Keeps Replaying 'Over & Over' In His Head

Play video content Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen had to fight back tears as he talked about his Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, saying the tragic incident continuously haunts him.

"The scene replays over and over in your head," Allen said when speaking to reporters Thursday. "It's hard to describe how I felt and how my teammates felt in that moment. It's something we'll never forget."

"But to know that Damar is doing okay, and I know there's still a lot of things and stuff he has to process and continue to go through to get back to himself."

Allen called the moment 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in front of an entire stadium on national television "a dire circumstance that nobody's expecting," adding you can never really prepare for a situation of that magnitude.

Josh also thanked the training staff, who he credited for springing into action and "working as a single-cell symbiote" to save Damar's life just seconds after he went down.

Allen also encouraged people to stop attacking Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who collided with Hamlin on the scary play.

As we reported Thursday, doctors say Hamlin is showing remarkable signs of improvement as he continues to receive medical treatment in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Knight and Dr. Pritts, two of the team of doctors assisting Hamlin, met with the media virtually and provided more details surrounding the Bills' safety.

The doctors announced Hamlin is "neurologically intact." The docs even said Damar scribbled a question on a piece of paper ... who won the game?

Play video content WKRC

That simple question was music to the ears of the Bills players.

"Again, we heard that news this morning, and there's nothing that could've been told to us to bring our day down," Allen said. "We're extremely happy for him and his family."