Troy Aikman Calls Joe Buck's Handling Of Hamlin Incident 'His Finest Moment'

Joe Buck has been calling games for decades, but his booth partner Troy Aikman believes his handling of Damar Hamlin's medical emergency was the "finest moment" of his career ... saying the broadcasting legend managed the situation better than anyone else could have.

Buck and Aikman were calling the Bengals and Bills' "Monday Night Football" matchup when Hamlin collapsed on the field ... and the Hall of Fame quarterback says the entire crew -- including Disney head Bob Iger -- were working nonstop to figure out how to continue the broadcast as medical experts tended to the Bills safety.

"There was a lot of moving parts, that's for sure, as you can imagine," Aikman said on 'Dunham and Miller' on the Ticket in Dallas-Fort Worth. "It became a sports broadcast that turned into a news broadcast."

Aikman raves about how Buck maintained his poise ... saying despite the difficult task, he thrived in the moment.

"As you guys know, I've worked with him for 21 years and I've been with him in some of the greatest moments in sports," Aikman said.

"And I've seen him at his best and he's unbelievable, but I think this was his finest moment. I think he handled everything better than anyone could have -- any broadcaster. I don't care if it was sports, or news or whatever it might be."

Aikman added ... "I thought he was really good at what he was doing and broadcasting to America what was taking place and doing it in a way that he wasn't speculating or sensationalizing in any way. Not an easy thing to do."

"He and I were on the air for over an hour before we ever really did anything with it. So, there was a lot of time that had to be filled with a story that we were not getting any information on."