NFL Cancels Bills-Bengals Game ... Will Not Reschedule

The NFL has decided to cancel the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, the league announced Thursday night ... days after Monday Night Football was postponed following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency.

The Week 17 game will NOT be made up.

Of course, the game was postponed by the league Monday night after a terrifying incident involving the 24-year-old Bills safety.

The cancellation throws a wrench into the playoffs ... as the Bills-Bengals game had major postseason implications.

In an effort to mitigate any advantage, the league has proposed several options ... including potentially playing the AFC Championship game at a neutral site, removing any home-field advantage.

The issue is the Bills-Bengals game could have determined who was the #1 seed ... important not just because that team would have home field, but also a first-round bye.

There are 3 potential scenarios where the AFC Championship game would be played in a neutral area. Those scenarios depend on Week 18's games, but it's likely a Buffalo vs. Kansas City game would be at a neutral site. There's also a chance a Buffalo or Cincy vs. Kansas City game would be played at a neutral area.

As a result of the cancelation, the Bengals are now AFC North champions.

The Bengals will play the Ravens on Sunday ... while the Bills will take on the Patriots.