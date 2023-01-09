Damar Hamlin Released From UC Medical Center ... Transfers To Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin was discharged from the UC Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday ... less than one week after his terrifying on-field health scare.

Dr. Knight and Dr. Pritts -- the physicians who provided round-the-clock care for the Bills safety following the on-field incident -- announced the update just minutes ago ... saying they are thrilled with the improvements he's made in such a short amount of time.

The docs say 24-year-old Damar was up and walking ... and exhibiting his usual sense of humor prior to being released from the hospital. He will now go to a Buffalo facility, where he will undergo further testing.

As we previously reported, the Bills played in Hamlin's honor against the Patriots on Sunday ... and #3 was watching from his hospital room.

In fact, the docs say Hamlin was jumping up and down when teammate Nyheim Hines ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown ... which set off all the alarms in the ICU.

The docs say they traveled with Hamlin to the airport on Monday ... and while the development is a step in the right direction, it's still too early to discuss his football future.