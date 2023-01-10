Former French First Lady Carla Bruni Says Meghan Markle is Yoko Ono of Royals

Meghan Markle's looking real Yoko Ono-ish lately ... at least that's the harsh -- and kinda hilarious -- comparison France's former First Lady Carla Bruni is making.

Carla posted posting a photoshopped pic from Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement photo shoot ... but replaced the Duchess of Sussex with Yoko. Her caption is the real punchline ... lyrics from The Beatles' 1967 hit, "All You Need Is Love."

For those unaware, Carla's comparing Meghan's involvement in Harry's life to Yoko's relationship with John Lennon, which has widely been portrayed as the reason The Beatles broke up. So, yeah ... major shade!

Carla, who's married to former French Prez Nicolas Sarkozy, has her followers pretty split on the meme -- some found it hilarious, while others aren't singin' the same tune. One person even called out Carla, saying "Girlfriend have you looked in the mirror?"

Play video content 03/07/21 CBS

As you know, it's been a tumultuous ride for Harry and Meghan as of late, and it seems more drama is coming to the surface with Harry's new memoir, "Spare" ... including his sharing of text messages between Meghan and Kate Middleton.