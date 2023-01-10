Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott's Divorce From Second Husband Finalized

MacKenzie Scott is officially single again -- her divorce from her second husband is signed, sealed and delivered ... kinda like an Amazon order.

The former Mrs. Jeff Bezos had her dissolution of marriage from now ex-husband Dan Jewett recently finalized in Washington state ... as the judge signed off on Mackenzie and Dan each going their separate ways, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

It turned out to be a quickie divorce ... as we reported, MacKenzie filed to end things back in September, a little more than a year after they tied the knot, and now the book is closed on her second marriage.

Remember, MacKenzie and Dan -- a chemistry teacher at her kids' private school in Washington -- announced in March 2021 they got hitched. They did not have any children together.

MacKenzie was previously married to Jeff from 1993 to 2019 before they divorced ... and she walked away from her first marriage with nearly $37 billion, pledging half to charity.

According to the docs, MacKenzie and Dan signed a separation contract that will handle all the details of any property settlement. That contract is not on file with the court.