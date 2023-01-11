50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Soulja Boy Says More Rappers Will Too

Play video content BigBoyTV

50 Cent is taking the high road ... despite all his social media posts to the contrary, he's apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for not believing her testimony about Tory Lanez shooting her.

The G-Unit legend switched from promoting season 2 of "BMF" to reflecting on his wild Instagram posts where he compared the embattled hottie to Jussie Smollett's lying ways via a meme that went viral.

Remember...



50 Cent decided to troll Megan with a Jussie Smollett meme..well now it's your turn. pic.twitter.com/5oTxHGQk26 — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) December 24, 2022 @FckYaya

50 explains he was taken aback by Megan's infamous interview with CBS' Gayle King where she denied having a sexual relationship with Tory -- which we now know was a lie -- but 50 says that fib prompted him to disbelieve everything else she said for nearly a year!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Like many people following the case details, 50 says once the mountain of evidence came out, it began to sway his opinion ... with Tory's jailhouse phone call with Kelsey Harris sealing the deal for him.

Play video content

50's probably one of the least likely rappers to swallow his pride and offer Megan a mea culpa, but Soulja Boy is calling for the entire hip hop community to do just that ... apologize!!!

SB recently went on the warpath during an Instagram Live session where he threatened to beat up Tory (if) he's ever released from prison, and wished gang rape on him throughout his stint behind bars.