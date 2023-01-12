'All Gas No Brakes' Andrew Callaghan Responds To Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Andrew Callaghan, the "All Gas No Brakes" host and star of HBO's new documentary "This Place Rules," is responding to sexual misconduct allegations against him ... claiming one of the alleged victims asked him for serious dough before making her accusation public.

A legal rep for the journalist tells TMZ, "Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone. Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow."

Adding, "While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations."

For those unaware, Andrew started getting heat on TikTok after a woman named Caroline Elise recounted an alleged incident between her and Andrew -- claiming he got her consent to sleep together by wearing her down.

A source with direct knowledge tells us Caroline requested money from Andrew, referencing the "fat check" he got from HBO for his documentary. She allegedly asked to be paid just minutes before the doc aired.

We're told Andrew didn't pay up, and Caroline uploaded the TikTok a few days later -- urging others to come forward, which is exactly what happened.