Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For NFL Draft ... 'Been A Helluva Ride'

Ohio State will have to find a new starting quarterback in 2023 ... the Buckeyes' star signal-caller, C.J. Stroud, has declared for the NFL draft.

The 21-year-old announced his decision on social media on Monday ... calling the choice "one of the hardest I've ever had to make."

Stroud then thanked his teammates, coaches, fans and more for making his career at OSU a special one.

"To Buckeye nation, it's been a helluva ride," Stroud said. "To the students, alumni, and all of the OHIO state fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family."

Stroud put up monster numbers throughout his career ... but really shined in his final college game, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the CFP Semifinal against Georgia.

Stroud is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft ... with some experts projecting he will be selected as high as number one overall.