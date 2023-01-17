Iggy Azalea Says First Day OnlyFans Numbers Report is False

Iggy Azalea might've lied about never joining OnlyFans, but she says she's keeping it all the way real when it comes to the numbers her surprise subscription is putting up.

The "Fancy" rapper debunked some widespread reports her new OF account earned $307,000 Tuesday, after its first 24 hours in existence.

Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023 @IGGYAZALEA

Iggy says the staggering figures were pulled from "thin air" ... but she's still hyping the new account, which she calls the start of her "slut era," promising "hotter than hell" content ... leaving the door open for her music career.

Iggy previously stood tall on the notion she would never join OF ... writing in April 2021, "I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join.

I don’t want to make that type of content & it only f***s up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The change of heart towards OF appears to be a backup -- now that her would-be album executive producer Tory Lanez is behind bars!!!

Play video content 10/25/22 TMZ.com

We spoke to Tory shortly before his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, which, as you know, he eventually lost, but he was genuinely excited about working with Iggy ... claiming to have been working on a "new classic" like her famed IG handle.

My art slut era has arrived 😹🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/3PXhwoZXVE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023 @IGGYAZALEA