Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Heading to 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg’s legendary rap career is about to reach a new level -- he'll be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame ... along with several other iconic artists!!!

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees Wednesday at the 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala. R&B/jazz great Sade Adu, new jack swing legend Teddy Riley, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra frontman Jeff Lynne and Taylor Swift co-writer Liz Rose all round out the class.

Snoop will be the 5th hip hop act or artist inducted -- Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were previously honored … and Tha Doggfather celebrated his distinction with a series of emojis on IG, speaking to his rapping skills!!!

Songwriter’s HOF Chairman Nile Rodgers saluted all the inductees in a statement, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter."