Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

I'm Over the Moon for Her!!!

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!

Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63.

Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot."

He added, “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Check out the photos of the smiling couple dressed to the nines at their ceremony -- outta this world!

Speaking of which, Buzz was the second man to ever walk on the moon after fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong ... Buzz and Neil rocketed into space together in the Apollo 11 spacecraft back in 1969.

As for marriage ... Buzz is no stranger...he's walked down the aisle three previous times, but the nuptials all ended in divorce. He also has three children.