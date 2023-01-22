Drake Performs at Apollo Theater in NYC Crowd Goes Wild!!!

Play video content

Drake did his make-good Saturday night at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC, and he did NOT disappoint.

The show was a timeline of his life, staged with his childhood bedroom where he began dreaming of a music career ... to the boardroom of his record label, and then to a NYC bodega.

His songs punctuated the time periods of his career ... with a little help from 21 Savage and The Diplomats.

During the childhood phase, Drake told the crowd how he sat on his bed and wrote a slew of songs.

Drizzy was amped, imploring the crowd rise up with energy ... "Don't play shy with me!"

Lots of celeb guests on hand, including Kevin Durant and Ice Spice.

Drake was supposed to perform at the Apollo back in November, but he postponed it because he was mourning the death of Takeoff. It was rescheduled for December 6th and 7th, but that had to be pushed because of production issues.

Based on what we're hearing ... definitely worth waiting for.