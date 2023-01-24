Teen Boy Pleads Guilty To Attempted Robbery In Shooting Of RB Brian Robinson

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders running back who was shot twice while two teens -- both armed with handguns -- tried to steal his sports car last summer.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, appeared in a D.C. Superior courtroom this week ... the day before he was scheduled to go to trial on the charge, according to The Washington Post.

23-year-old Robinson, a rookie, was shot in his knee and hip on August 28 while two teens attempted to steal his Hellcat sports car.

Authorities said Robinson was approached while leaving a store by the two teens who wanted the vehicle. Brian fled, trying to get to safety, but the 17-year-old chased, and the two wrestled for the teen's gun. At this time, the 15-year-old shot BR twice, according to officials.

In addition to the attempted robbery charge, the teen also pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal October 3 shooting of a 15-year-old boy, Andre Robertson.

Last week, the 17-year-old accomplice pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon without a license, and will be locked up until his 20th birthday.

As for the 15-year-old's sentence, that'll be determined by a judge the second week of March. He could be held in D.C.'s juvenile hall until his 21st birthday.