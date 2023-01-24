Teen Boy Pleads Guilty To Attempted Robbery In Shooting Of RB Brian Robinson
1/24/2023 9:11 AM PT
A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders running back who was shot twice while two teens -- both armed with handguns -- tried to steal his sports car last summer.
The teenager, whose name has not been released, appeared in a D.C. Superior courtroom this week ... the day before he was scheduled to go to trial on the charge, according to The Washington Post.
23-year-old Robinson, a rookie, was shot in his knee and hip on August 28 while two teens attempted to steal his Hellcat sports car.
Authorities said Robinson was approached while leaving a store by the two teens who wanted the vehicle. Brian fled, trying to get to safety, but the 17-year-old chased, and the two wrestled for the teen's gun. At this time, the 15-year-old shot BR twice, according to officials.
In addition to the attempted robbery charge, the teen also pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal October 3 shooting of a 15-year-old boy, Andre Robertson.
Last week, the 17-year-old accomplice pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon without a license, and will be locked up until his 20th birthday.
As for the 15-year-old's sentence, that'll be determined by a judge the second week of March. He could be held in D.C.'s juvenile hall until his 21st birthday.
Robinson miraculously returned to the football field only 46 days after being shot, playing in 12 games for the Commanders. Brian ran the ball 205 times, gaining 797 yards, and two touchdowns.