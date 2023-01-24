Guardians Manager Terry Francona's Beloved Scooter Stolen, Cops Investigating

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona's beloved scooter, which he regularly rides to and from games, was apparently stolen over the weekend ... and now, cops are on the hunt for the alleged thief.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, a member of the Guardians staff said Francona's ride was taken outside of his apartment building sometime between 9:30 PM on Jan. 20 and 8 AM on Jan. 21.

Cops say the Cleveland staffer told them Francona had parked his 2018 Genuine MC Buddy 170i black scooter on Friday night and took the ignition key -- but noticed it was gone the following day ... leading authorities to believe the suspected thief had pushed or tampered with the motorbike to take it.

According to the police report, Francona claims he did not give anyone permission to use it -- and cops have now launched an investigation into the matter.