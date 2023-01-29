Steve-O Brings Bam Margera on Tour, Jokes He's Britney Spears of 'Jackass'
1/29/2023 1:00 AM PT
Steve-O's new opening act on his comedy tour is Bam Margera ... and the 'Jackass' alums hit the stage together to workshop some new material.
We got video of Steve-O shocking the packed house at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon last Sunday -- and Bam's surprise appearance drew huge applause from the crowd.
In the video, Steve-O helps Bam work on some jokes ... comparing Bam's life to Britney Spears' and telling a few stories from rehab.
Steve-O told the crowd he's bringing Bam along for "The Bucket List Tour" because he was terrified Bam was going down a path that would end in an early death. He said he wants his buddy on the road with him to see if it's possible for him to lead a healthy life and find a happy ending.
Remember ... Bam recently revealed on Steve-O's podcast he was pronounced dead in a hospital back in December, when he had 4 seizures and a nasty blood infection.
But, it looks and sounds like Bam's doing better now, and it's good to see him having a blast with Steve-O.