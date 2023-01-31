Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
22-Year-Old Coach Fired After Posing As 13-Year-Old In JV Basketball Game

1/31/2023 6:49 AM PT
Here's a new one -- a 22-year-old high school basketball coach is out of the job after trying to pass as a 13-year-old player in a junior varsity game earlier this month.

According to local reports, Arlisha Boykins -- an assistant for the Churchland H.S. Truckers in Virginia -- impersonated one of her players who was away from the team for a club basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Instead of playing with one less hooper, Boykins apparently took matters into her own hands and suited up as the student-athlete ... and footage obtained by WAVY10 shows the full-grown adult balling out against the competition -- driving the lane for a layup, getting a block and nailing free throws.

The outlet reports Boykins was fired as a result of the stunt ... and the rest of Churchland's JV players and parents elected to opt out of the remainder of the season.

The 13-year-old's father spoke about the situation ... admitting he was "shocked" the coach would do such a thing.

The school is now investigating the incident ... and the student's family is asking for an apology.

