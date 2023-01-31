George Floyd's Family Will Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral

Tyre Nichols' family is getting support from the one family that probably best understands their pain -- George Floyd's loved ones will be at Tyre's funeral for a face-to-face meeting.

Famed civil rights attorney, Ben Crump is representing the Nichols family -- just as he did for George's -- and he tells TMZ ... several members of the Floyd family will be at the ceremony Wednesday in Memphis.

Play video content 1/07/23 Memphis Police Department

We're told the Floyds sent their condolences to Tyre's family after he was so badly beaten by Memphis police, he ended up in a hospital and died -- but the families have yet to meet in person.

That will change when they meet up at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis for the funeral.

Meanwhile, Crump tells us Tyre's family has been invited to join ongoing efforts to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by Congress ... and they're all on board.

We're told President Biden -- who spoke to Tyre's mom, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, Friday -- is trying to get Congress to turn its focus back on federal police reform legislation. He's invited Tyre's folks to be part of the push to get it signed into law.

Play video content

A White House official tells TMZ ... the administration is sending 4 dignitaries to the funeral, including senior advisor, and former Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Earlier today in the Oval Office, I met with George Floyd’s family. They’ve shown extraordinary courage over the last year, especially his young daughter Gianna, who I met again today. The day before her father’s funeral, she told me, “Daddy changed the world.”



He has. pic.twitter.com/gGIKqVIEFk — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021 @POTUS

Crump says Tyre's kin will schedule meetings with lawmakers and continue speaking out in favor of police reform -- 2 things the Floyd family's been doing since George was murdered by Minneapolis police.