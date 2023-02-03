Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie and Wife Welcome Baby

Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie said goodbye to his band last month, but hello to a much more significant addition to his life ... a new baby.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Brendon and his wife, Sarah, welcomed a new baby earlier this week. We don't yet know the kiddo's name or sex ... but we're told everyone is happy and healthy.

The news is significant for a whole variety of reasons, but the timing is interesting given Urie's announcement on January 24.

As we reported, Brendon's Panic! At The Disco band is no more, and in the announcement about the group's end, he mentioned, "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Turns out, that arrival might've been sooner than fans expected ... cuz Brendon and Sarah are now mom and dad.