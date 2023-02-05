Joe Exotic Leaves Everything to Fiancé in New Will, Orders DNR from Prison

Play video content

Joe Exotic isn't sure how much time he has left on this Earth, so he signed a new will -- leaving everything to his latest fiancé ... while also ordering first responders not to revive him if things go south.

In a prison-recorded phone call obtained by TMZ, Joe lays out what's what if he's to pass away ... saying his entire estate is going to Seth Posey, who he met over the internet ... and to whom he's currently engaged. If Seth dies, it all goes to the guy's son, Cameron.

Joe makes a point to say he doesn't want anybody else getting their grubby paws on any of his assets or valuables -- including Jeff Lowe, his family members or anyone else. Previously, he'd nixed his ex-husband, Dillon Passage. So, at this point, it's all going to Seth.

He also mentions a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order he's put in his will in the off chance that he goes into cardiac arrest or anything that might require life-saving measures. JE sounds frustrated with the fact that he's been in prison for this long ... and says "he's done."

Joe further tells TMZ ... "I am sick of people standing in line waiting to collect my stuff," which is why he's taking this preemptive measure. Rather than leave things for what he considers vultures, who he says are standing by to collect, Joe wants this cut and dried.

On top of this, the 'Tiger King' has very specific funeral plans ... listen for yourself.

As we first told you ... Joe and Seth reunited in June after first meeting in 2021, when Seth won Joe's online 'Bachelor King' competition to be Joe's new boyfriend. They ultimately grew apart, and then Joe was planning to marry his fellow inmate, John Graham ... but when Graham got out of prison, Joe ended up getting back with Seth. Yeah, Joe's got a crazy love life.

Anyways, 59-year-old Joe's still got around 20 years left on his prison sentence for his murder-for-hire conviction, and he tells us he believes the feds hope he dies in prison "so they don't have to admit they were wrong."

