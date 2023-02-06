Joe Mixon Alleged Victim Says NFL Star Threatened To Shoot Her In 'Road Rage' Incident

Joe Mixon allegedly threatened to a shoot woman in a "road rage" incident just one day before the Bengals' playoff game against the Bills ... this according to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the Cincinnati Police Dept. documents, cops say the alleged incident happened at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 21 -- less than 24 hours before Cincinnati played the Bills in the Divisional Round in Buffalo.

According to the docs, a 43-year-old woman told cops that an "unknown suspect" -- later believed to be Mixon -- "brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot her."

She added, per the report, that it was all "a result of a 'road rage' incident."

A warrant for Mixon's arrest was eventually filed last week for one count of misdemeanor aggravated menacing. In court documents, authorities said Mixon told the alleged victim at the time, "You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can't get me."

The case, however, was dismissed on Friday after prosecutors said they needed "additional investigation before we would move forward with this case." Officials said there was still a chance it could all be refiled in the future.

Here's video of Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signing off on the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office motion for dismissal after Bengals RB Joe Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing. pic.twitter.com/T7JcqNngKJ — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) February 3, 2023 @WCPO