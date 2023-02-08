Future Back In 'Album Mode' After Skipping Grammy Acceptance Speech

Future should probably be celebrating his recent Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy win for his hit "Wait For U" ... but the relentless rapper is back in his happy place working on his new album!!!

The Freebandz rapper revealed Tuesday he's in album mode days after being visibly absent from his Grammy acceptance speech -- which producer ATL Jacob graciously accepted on his behalf -- and also the Hip Hop 50 tribute that night.

Our Grammy sources say Future was supposed to be included in the show-stopping all-star medley ... he even rehearsed, but for some reason bailed at the last minute.

Grinding in the studio has long been Future's MO, and the new project will follow last year's "I Never Liked You" ... which not only spawned the Grammy-winning Drake and Tems collab, but was also certified platinum, so fans will likely eat this one up just as fast!!!