Sam Smith, Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Grammy Performance Underwhelms Church of Satan

While conservatives are up in arms about Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hell-themed performance of "Unholy" at the Grammys ... the Church of Satan is unimpressed.

David Harris, magister for the Church of Satan, tells TMZ ... Sam and Kim's performance was "alright" and "nothing particularly special."

Harris, who's pretty high up in the Church of Satan (kinda like a cardinal), says the imagery evoked in Sam and Kim's set is similar to what folks have already seen from other artists -- red clothing, fire and devil horns -- and it's all kind of passé now.

Of course, politicians like Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had entirely different takeaways ... as they railed against the Grammy night act, calling it evil.

MTG and Boebert's anti-Sam/Kim tweets referenced The Satanic Temple -- a different group from the Church of Satan -- but Harris is firing back on behalf of all Satanists, telling us ... "It's sad when politicians on a national stage use someone's religion as a punchline."

Ironically, he says Cruz, MTG and Boebert are a bunch of "delicate snowflakes."

Political bickering aside, the Church of Satan says Lil Nas X's music video for "Montero" was actually much more proactive than anything Sam or Kim did, at least in a satanic sense.

For the uninitiated ... Satanists don't actually worship Satan, nor do they believe in God or the Devil. They're opposed to anything supernatural and all spirituality, and with no belief in the afterlife, Satanists emphasize being your true self, personal achievement and living life to the fullest ... with one of the key tenants being individuals are their own Gods.

It's why the Church of Satan says Lil Nas X's "Montero" is much more in line with their philosophies ... in the music vid, LNX descends into hell, murders Satan and takes the devil's crown for himself.