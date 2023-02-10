Cam Jordan Predicts Big Year For Broncos After Hiring 'Mad Scientist' Sean Payton

Play video content TMZSports.com

Broncos country is going to be riding again in a big way in 2023 -- at least, that's according to Cameron Jordan ... who tells TMZ Sports he's expecting big things out of Denver after it hired Sean Payton this offseason.

Jordan spent nearly his entire career being coached by Payton in New Orleans -- and he predicted on Friday that the guy is going to have the Broncos humming in no time ... no matter how bad their record was last year.

"That man, he's a mad scientist," the Saints superstar said of Denver's new head coach. "What do you think he's been doing? Enjoying color commentary on TV and cooking in the lab!"

Jordan added that he knows Payton's been itching to get back to the field so badly, he's actually "afraid for Denver."

"I don't know what they had in their last head coach," he told us, "but I know what they got in this one."

The quotes are music to the Broncos' ears -- because they gave up a whole lot to get Payton. In addition to handing him a big contract, Denver also had to part ways with a first-round pick and more to pry him from the Saints.