Bill Maher Says Women Have Been Played by Tinder, but In Person Dating Coming Back

Bill Maher Women Have Been Played by Tinder But In-Person Dating Coming Back

2/11/2023 5:38 AM PT

Bill Maher is OLD-SCHOOL -- he says men as a group are like heat-seeking missiles when it comes to sex, whereas women prioritize communication as an entry point. He thinks women got the short end of the stick over the last 10 years, but it's changing.

The "Real Time" host delivered his Valentine's Day message Friday night, grousing that the phone has been used by men to satisfy their basic instinct ... and women have played along.

Bill generalizes that women like communication ... something that just doesn't happen when the options are either "yes" or "next."

But he says there's a new/old trend -- courting people in person -- and it's kinda hilarious. Markets that have narrow isles so people can feel each other's energy.  His Home Depot story may piss off lots of people, but in fairness it's really funny.

Oh, and there's this.  He says the evidence was there all along. If any guy took notice of "The Bachelor" and 1,000 other dating shows, they'd know there's still a market for meeting at the market.

