Bam Margera Giving His Dad Elvis' Robe, Thanks to Priscilla Presley

Gift for My Dad, Fit for the King!!!

Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley's friendship is paying off for him in a big way -- he's hooking up his dad with an iconic Elvis robe .. TMZ has learned.

Bam tells us he was first introduced to Priscilla's son Navarone Garcia -- through mutual friends in the music industry -- and since then he's formed his own relationship with Priscilla.

We're told Elvis' ex-wife -- and mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley -- heard about Bam's dad being a huge Elvis fan, so she gave Bam one of the King's personal robes ... and a ring!!!

You can tell in the video just how pumped Bam is to be able to gift the robe to his father.

As for the ring, we're told Bam gave that to rapper Yelawolf -- who you see hanging with Bam in the video -- because it fit him and Bam considers him the new king of Rock 'n' Roll.

As we reported, the former 'Jackass' star and Priscilla recently had lunch together for what seemed like a bizarre link-up... especially given the timing of everything.

As you know, Bam has been struggling with his sobriety, and friends like Steve-O have publicly voiced concern for his well-being.

Meanwhile, TMZ broke the story ... Priscilla is challenging a change to Lisa Marie's trust, which is creating a tug-of-war with her granddaughter Riley Keough.