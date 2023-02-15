NLE Choppa Gives Lil Wayne Actual Flowers to Crown His Legacy

You Can Still Smell Them, 🐐!!!

NLE Choppa checked off a bucket list item ... wrapping up a music video shoot with his idol Lil Wayne, and the young rap star didn't hold back his gratitude for the icon while on set!!!

Wayne was recently honored by the Recording Academy ahead of his "Tha Carter VI" album rollout ... but NLE surprised the Young Money CEO on the set of their “Ain’t Gonna Answer” collab with a bouquet of roses and a heartfelt letter breaking down Weezy F. Baby's significance to him.

NLE explained he didn't want to wait for calendar anniversaries and gifted Wayne with the impromptu gesture ... earning quite the cosign as appreciative Wayne told everyone around NLE is an inspiration for his generation.

NLE also brought up Wayne when we spoke to him about honoring his fellow Memphis native Tyre Nichols ... who was fatally beaten by police officers in January.

NLE is in the process of creating a skate foundation for Tyre, and noted Wayne's a pioneering skateboarding rapper who could teach him a few things.