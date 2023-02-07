Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion

Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly, at a mere $28 mil. That seemed to do the trick.

Our real estate sources tell us Wayne accepted a buyer's offer on February 3, and although the sale's still pending ... it's close to getting finalized. Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman is repping for Tunechi.

Wayne had the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom castle built for $16.8 million in 2017 and laced it with all sorts of amenities -- including an open-air cabana, outdoor kitchen and a reflecting pool. Basically, the perfect Miami party pad ... if you're into that sorta thing.