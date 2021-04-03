Lil Wayne Buys $15 Million Hidden Hills Home, Now Kylie Jenner's Neighbor

Lil Wayne Buys Hidden Hills Palace for $15.4 Mil ... 'Sup Kylie???

4/3/2021 1:00 AM PT
Exclusive
TMZ/Getty

Lil Wayne's in luck if he ever needs to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor, because he just dropped a fortune on a mansion right by Kylie Jenner's crib.

The rapper dropped $15.4 mil for the home in Hidden Hills -- the high-profile gated community that's home to much of the Kardashian crew -- according to sources familiar with the deal.

The 12,135 sq. ft. home looks awesome -- it's a brand new custom estate with 7 beds, 7.5 baths, and a bright, open floor plan with panoramic views.

The interior comes with all the luxurious bells and whistles you can imagine -- chef's kitchen, breakfast room, refrigerated wine display, piano area, entertainer's lounge and a home theater.

Outside there's a pool, a basketball court, multiple patios with seating and a 1-bed guest house ... and it all sits on 3.26 acres.

Stars Who've Lived In Hidden Hills
Launch Gallery
Stars Who've Lived In Hidden Hills Launch Gallery

The place was listed for $15.75 million ... so, Wayne got it at a lil discount too.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later