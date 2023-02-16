Claudia Jordan Says Busta Rhymes Throwing Drink in Woman's Face Was 'Fair'

Play video content TMZ.com

Busta Rhymes' reaction to a strange woman grabbing his butt is stirring an uproar among fans -- but Claudia Jordan says the rapper had every right to react the way he did after getting violated.



We got the TV and radio host Wednesday in NYC outside the studio where she's guest hosting "The Breakfast Club" this week ... and she thinks safety is a priority for all artists, no matter their gender.

She's not buying into the ol' double standard that men shouldn't complain if a woman puts her hands on him without consent.

In case you missed it, Busta caught some flack after a clip of him went viral Tuesday, throwing a drink at a woman who ran up behind him, and touched his butt.

Folks online were split on the reaction -- some say he did the right thing, while others think he was out of pocket -- but Claudia's got BR's back, solidly.