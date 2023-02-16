Patrick Mahomes Handed Off Lombardi Trophy To Fan In Hilarious Blunder At Parade

Patrick Mahomes may have needed to slow down on the Coors Lights just a tad during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday ... because he passed off the Lombardi Trophy to a fan -- and then obliviously left it!!

The hilarious blunder was all captured on video as the K.C. star was mingling with Chiefs supporters at the celebration.

Patrick Mahomes was in his own world at the Chiefs parade 😂



(via: baseballtalk247 TikTok) pic.twitter.com/vJTdj9t03B — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2023 @ComplexSports

You can see in the footage, the quarterback -- holding a beer and appearing to be just a bit tipsy -- was taking selfies ... when he let a fan hold Kansas City's newest hardware.

The problem? After he passed over the trophy -- he walked away, forgetting to take it back!!

Of course, the Chiefs were able to pick up after their QB right away, retrieving the Lombardi before it strayed too far ... but the entire scene was laugh-out-loud funny.

K.C. players went on to have a helluva time at the party -- and so did Mahomes' mom, Randi!!

She posted a video Wednesday showing her having a little dance-off with "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet ... and loving every minute of it.