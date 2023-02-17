Paris Hilton Says She Thought She Was Asexual Before Meeting Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has opened up more about her dating life before finally finding the one ... revealing that she thought she was asexual before meeting her husband, Carter Reum.

The reality star/entrepreneur got candid in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying she spent a good amount of time in her 20s questioning her sexuality. She said, "I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me."

Paris has been known to date some pretty famous guys in the past ... but says she often struggled. She continued, "I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that."

She says that all changed in 2019, when she met her now hubby at a friend's Thanksgiving shindig and realized they had chemistry like no other.... "It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way ... I enjoy hooking up with my husband."

Of course, Paris totally glossed over her 3 previous engagements to be married before finally making it down the aisle with Carter.

One way to look at it -- if Chris Zylka, Paris Latsis and Jason Shaw didn't know why their relationships didn't work out with Paris ... they do now.

As we reported, Paris and her Carter announced they had a brand new baby last month ... after tying the knot during a luxury wedding weekend back in 2021.