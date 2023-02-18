Kenny Smith Says Barkley Needs To Apologize To Jordan, Settle 10-Year Beef

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kenny "The Jet" Smith says it's way past time for Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan to be best buddies again ... telling TMZ Sports his "Inside The NBA" cohost needs to do the right thing and apologize for pissing MJ off a decade ago.

Barkley recently revealed in an interview he still hasn't spoken to MJ in forever ... after their friendship was famously ruined over comments he made during a TV appearance about the G.O.A.T.'s job as owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

We spoke with Kenny about the drama ... and he said Chuck and MJ both being super stubborn guys on and off the court is what is keeping them from being cool again -- but there's one thing that should happen in order to bury the hatchet once and for all.

"Apologize, Chuck. You were in the wrong," Kenny told us ... jokingly adding, "He's always in the wrong!! I don't want to speak to Chuck today, either."

Of course, Kenny is the last person to successfully get Chuck and MJ together ... with the trio posing for a pic back in 2016 together.

While Smith told us the interaction wasn't "awkward" at the time, he said even back then Chuck still had work to do to get back in MJ's good graces.

Now, here we are in 2023 ... and Smith is doubling down on wanting Barkley to apologize.