BAFTA Awards 2023, Stars Having a Blast at Netflix After-Party

Hollywood's biggest names took a trip across the pond for this year's BAFTA Awards ... and some of the stars aligned at Netflix's after-party for one exciting night.

Play video content 2/19/23 Twitter / @BAFTA

Rami Malek snapped a pic with "Elvis" star Austin Butler ... who took home gold earlier in the night for Best Lead Actor -- shutting out the likes of Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell. As we reported, Austin gave a major shout-out to the Presley family during his speech.

It was a big night at the BAFTAs ... stars like Cate Blanchett and Guillermo del Toro won in their categories, while Netflix's "All Quiet On the Western Front" clearly dominated -- taking home 7 awards, including Best Film and Edward Berger for Best Director.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" star Barry Keoghan also grabbed a W for Best Supporting Actor -- something fans of the flick have been waiting for since seeing his heartbreaking work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also showed up to the award ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London ... giving the night a true dose of royalty.