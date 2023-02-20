Lil Wayne Hits Skateboard Tricks In Awesome Video

Lil Wayne channeled his inner-Tony Hawk over the weekend by pullin' off some dope skateboard tricks ... and they were all caught on video!

You can see in the footage posted to his social media page Saturday, the "Mrs. Officer" rapper flexed all of his best moves -- starting off with a kick turn on a vert ramp at a skatepark.

He then flew through the track while doing more tricks, including a front side 180 and a pop shuvit. And, we gotta admit, he looks goooood on four wheels!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

FYI, the pro board Lil Wayne is riding in the video was a gift from pro skater, Torey Pudwill and his Thank You Skateboards company. It features the New Orleans rapper's face and some of his best lyrics.

Of course, the 40-year-old's passion for skateboarding is well known -- as he's been into the sport for years. In fact, the award-winning artist was caught watching highlight videos during a Grammy party earlier this month.

He also released a song called "Skate It Off" in 2016 ... and the music video was shot in a skatepark.