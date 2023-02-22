Peyton Hillis Breaks Silence On Ocean Accident ... 'Should Make A 100% Recovery'

Speaking for the first time since he nearly drowned in an ocean accident last month, Peyton Hillis says he's now, thankfully, doing fine ... and expects to eventually be at "100%."

The former NFL star almost died on Pensacola Beach in Florida back on Jan. 4 -- after he jumped into the water to save his children who had been caught in riptides.

Hillis required immediate attention from first responders on the sand -- and then needed to be put on a ventilator at a nearby hospital as his family said he was dealing with significant kidney and lung damage.

But, Hillis made a slow and steady recovery -- even receiving an uplifting visit from NFL legend Emmitt Smith at the hospital -- and on Tuesday night, he revealed everything in his life is now nearly back to normal.

"I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery," the Madden 12 video game cover athlete said in a statement on his Twitter page. "I'm a very lucky and blessed man."

Hillis went on to thank his family, friends, fans and doctors who helped him get through the terrifying incident.