Nipsey Hussle Friend, Cowboy, Calls 60-Yr Sentence Justice, Still an Open Wound

Nipsey Hussle Killer's Sentence Fitting, But We Won't Heal ... Says Good Friend, Cowboy

2/23/2023 12:40 AM PT
WE'LL NEVER HEAL
Nipsey Hussle's pal Cowboy is satisfied with the sentence that came down on the rapper's murderer, but still believes the wound left by Nip's death is one that will never heal.

We got Cowboy outside the DTLA courthouse where the judge gave Eric Holder 60 years to life. He told us it's a big win for those closest to the superstar rapper, but he also filled us in on why it's a bittersweet moment.

While the sentencing brings an end to the tragic saga of Nipsey's murder ... Cowboy says he'll still have Nipsey's family's back -- just as he did through the trial -- because they all made an impact on his life.

4/1/19
COLD-BLOODED

As we reported, Holder was handed his lengthy sentence Wednesday after a jury found him guilty last year of 1st-degree murder. He gunned down Nipsey back in 2019.

We also got activist Najee Ali after Holder's sentencing, and he echoes Cowboy's feelings ... saying any amount of time behind bars could never bring back Nip, but he too calls 60 years fitting for the crime.

FILLING THE VOID
Najee also tells us how the community's been affected by the loss, and has some strong words directed right at Holder.

