Nipsey Hussle Walk of Fame Ceremony Honors Late Rapper With Own L.A. Day

Nipsey Hussle Honored with Star on Walk of Fame Lauren London, Family Speak At Ceremony

8/15/2022 12:26 PM PT
Nipsey Hussle’s birthday will now be known as Nipsey Hussle Day in Los Angeles for years to come ... an announcement made during the late rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Nip was honored Monday with a star on Hollywood Boulevard, right outside the famed Amoeba Music store. During the ceremony, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced from here on out August 15 would be a day to remember the rapper.

REMEMBERING NIPSEY
Last week, Dawson also led a ceremony at the new Metro Hyde Park train station … soon to be known as Nipsey Hussle Square.

Nipsey's partner, Lauren London, his sister, father, and grandmother all wished him a Happy Birthday from a podium during the ceremony to honor the L.A. native.

As for how Nipsey Day will be celebrated ... there will be Marathon events, much like the one planned at the upcoming opening of his flagship Marathon store.

Fellow Compton-bred rappers YG, Roddy Ricch, NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Isiah Thomas and Nip’s All Money In artists all attended the ceremony.

Nip, a native of South L.A. was murdered in 2019, his killer, Eric Holder was recently found guilty of murder but is awaiting sentencing.

