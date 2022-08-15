Nipsey Hussle Walk of Fame Ceremony Honors Late Rapper With Own L.A. Day

Nipsey Hussle’s birthday will now be known as Nipsey Hussle Day in Los Angeles for years to come ... an announcement made during the late rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Nip was honored Monday with a star on Hollywood Boulevard, right outside the famed Amoeba Music store. During the ceremony, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced from here on out August 15 would be a day to remember the rapper.

Last week, Dawson also led a ceremony at the new Metro Hyde Park train station … soon to be known as Nipsey Hussle Square.

Nipsey's partner, Lauren London, his sister, father, and grandmother all wished him a Happy Birthday from a podium during the ceremony to honor the L.A. native.

.@LaurenLondon speaks before @NipseyHussle gets his posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday.



"Nip would've been honored by this moment."

As for how Nipsey Day will be celebrated ... there will be Marathon events, much like the one planned at the upcoming opening of his flagship Marathon store.

Fellow Compton-bred rappers YG, Roddy Ricch, NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Isiah Thomas and Nip’s All Money In artists all attended the ceremony.