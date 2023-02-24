Disneyland Fan Breaks Guinness Record with 2,995 Consecutive Visits To Theme Park

A Disneyland superfan has etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records -- by visiting the house of mouse nearly 3,000 times in a ROW!

50-year-old Jeff Reitz made his mark by hitting up the Anaheim resort a whopping 2,995 times consecutively, starting back in 2012 ... adding up to a total of 8 years, 3 months, and 13 days.

The Huntington Beach local and Disney fan told Guinness the idea started as a joke a decade ago when the park announced it would be holding a 24-hour event on Leap Day ... making it possible for him to spend 366 days at the park starting in 2012.

Clearly, it evolved from just a joke, though -- suddenly Jeff started picking up steam as the days went by, getting contacted by newspapers and radio stations to tell his story. He was even given a gift basket and declared an honorary citizen of the park after his first 366 days.

Jeff was hoping to reach the big 3K milestone, but his run was cut short in March 2020 when the park was shut down due to COVID restrictions ... but it's an accomplishment he's incredibly proud of nonetheless.

FYI -- Jeff quickly became a bit of a celeb in the parks, with other Disney fans and even cast members wanting to take photos and meet the guy.