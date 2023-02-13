Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Hit Up Disneyland With Kids After Super Bowl

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Patrick And Brittany Mahomes VIP Treatment At Disneyland ... After Super Bowl Win

2/13/2023 1:02 PM PT
DISNEY WITH THE FAM
Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl celebration went from hanging with some Chainsmokers to livin' it up with a mouse ... 'cause the champ and his crew were treated like royalty at Disnelyland on Monday -- and TMZ Sports has the video!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife, Brittany, brought Sterling and Bronze for the family-friendly fun ... and they were escorted through the theme park in a car as a ton of fans lined up to get a glimpse of the quarterback.

patrick mahomes

Of course, it's a quick turnaround -- the crew was raging into the early morning just hours ago ... but it's a tradition, and Patrick and Brittany will have to nurse their assumed hangovers with "It's a Small World" blaring in their ears.

PARTYIN' WITH THE MVP

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," Patrick said alongside a pic of his family on social media -- showing his newborn son's face for the very first time.

No word on what's next for the new champs -- but we're hoping they get some electrolytes or an IV at some point!!

