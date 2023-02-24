'Teen Mom's Nathan Griffith Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend

"Teen Mom" star Nathan Griffith, who has a son with Jenelle Evans, has been arrested for domestic battery after allegedly choking his girlfriend ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Delray Beach, FL police responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday from Nathan's brother-in-law, William ... who claimed Nathan told him on the phone he "lost it" -- choked his girlfriend and dragged her up the stairs.

Cops say William told them Nathan then hung up, which prompted William to text the GF to ask if she was ok -- and she replied, "no."

Police say Nathan was uncooperative when they arrived, claiming they were fine ... and even told the officers William's on drugs and wasn't a reliable source.

Cops say they noticed several scratches on his neck and back, but Nathan told them they came from having sex with his girlfriend.

The docs say the girlfriend, who appeared to be recently crying, initially was uncooperative at first ... but eventually told cops Nathan had been physically aggressive with her. She added she couldn't explain the specifics, as she "blacked out," although she wouldn't clarify if that was from getting choked.

According to the report, she later shouted, "I'm 100 some pounds and he's 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off me." Cops say they noticed bruising on her neck starting to appear ... and Nathan was eventually placed under arrest for domestic battery by strangulation.