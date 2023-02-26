Adam Thielen Says Justin Jefferson Is NFL's Best Wide Receiver, 'For Sure'
2/26/2023 12:25 AM PT
It ain't Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams or Stefon Diggs -- no, according to Adam Thielen ... the best receiver in the NFL is Justin Jefferson!!
The Minnesota Vikings star showered his teammate with praise to TMZ Sports outside of the Super Bowl earlier this month ... saying Jefferson is, indeed, the top wideout in the game today.
"For sure," Thielen said.
The 32-year-old is a bit biased -- he's played alongside Jefferson the last three seasons and has gotten open numerous times due to coverage rolling the young star's way -- but there won't be too many people arguing against him.
Jefferson tallied 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight TDs in the 2022 season ... more than any other receiver in the league. He also earned All-Pro honors ... and his third straight selection to the NFL's Pro Bowl.
As for greatest wideout of all time, Thielen obviously wasn't ready to put his 23-year-old teammate there yet ... saying a pair of Vikings legends still stand alone on top for him.