Vikings' Adam Thielen Surprises Nurse At Hospital With 2 Super Bowl Tickets

Play video content @Vikings

Christmas came early for a nurse in Minnesota ... 'cause Adam Thielen surprised her at work -- naming her 2022 Vikings Fan of the Year, and gifting her TWO Super Bowl tickets!!

The heartwarming moment was caught on video, showing the 2-time Pro Bowler walking to the health center's courtyard with a custom 22 jersey for Shirley Bowden.

The nurse -- who's worked at the hospital for nearly 20 years -- is a huge fan of the purple and gold team ... and was in complete shock when she saw the wide receiver at her job.

"Oh my God!" she yelled while surrounded by her colleagues.

Thielen gave her the presents ... and told her he hoped he and the Vikes would be the NFC team playing in the Big Game.

"You will be!" Bowden quickly said.

Bowden says she's been a fan of the Vikings fan since she was a little kid ... and goes to every game -- adding, "If you look at my row, I guarantee you I'm standing up."

The Vikings are known for this cool gesture ... just last year, Justin Jefferson surprised a female youth football coach -- who's also a nurse -- at practice.