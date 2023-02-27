John Daly Belts Out Karaoke With Cigarette And Beer In Hand

Play video content TMZSports.com

John Daly proved once again he's always the life of any party -- the golf legend hopped on the mic and showed off his singing skills at an event with Johnny Damon ... and the performance was impressive!!

It all went down at Damon's Celebrity Golf Classic Sunday at the Reunion Resort Club in Kissimmee, FL ... and Daly provided plenty of entertainment for the star-studded guest list as he had a cigarette and beer in his hand.

Ken Griffey Jr., Alonzo Mourning, CC Sabathia, Plaxico Burress, and a slew of other high-profile names were in attendance for the bash ... but 56-year-old Daly was the MVP when he sang Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door."

"Momma I'm still knockin'," Daly said after concluding his performance. He added, "I love y'all."

TMZ's very own Mojo Muhtadi was also present for the event ... dancing with his wife as Daly and Damon sang Garth Brooks' "Friends In Low Places."

Of course, this isn't Daly's first rodeo with singing ... in fact, the pro golfer's karaoke sessions have become a staple over the years.

John Daly will drink all the beers and destroy karaoke at your local watering hole. 🍻🎤 pic.twitter.com/mj9wDLpHnU — Monkey Knife Fight (@mkf) April 22, 2021 @mkf

Daly's larger-than-life personality always shines through in these moments ... and Damon's bash was no different.