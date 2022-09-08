John Daly Throws Perfect Fastball In Ceremonial First Pitch At Cardinals Game

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
John Daly Brings The Heat At Cardinals Game ... Perfect First Pitch!!!

9/8/2022 6:01 AM PT
Courtesy of MLB

He plays golf really well, belly flops perfectly ... AND he throws heat on the mound???

John Daly proved he can truly do it all on Wednesday night ... tossing a pristine fastball during the ceremonial first pitch before the Cardinals vs. Nationals game in St. Louis.

The legendary golfer toed the rubber dripping with swag too -- he rocked sandals and what appeared to be some Cardinals-themed board shorts.

Then, the guy fired off a laser ... wowing the crowd and the game's announcers.

If you're not impressed -- ya should be ... because many have tried to do what Daly did on the MLB bump before and have failed miserably (looking at you, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent and Dr. Fauci).

The golfer seemed to be good luck for the home team as well ... because after Daly's throw, the Cards went on to win a thriller, 6-5.

St. Louis plays again Thursday morning ... so, round 2 in a couple hours, John???

